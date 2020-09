Zoológico de Miami reabre sus puertas con recorrido privado para niña con cáncer

Thanks to @makeawishsfla for bringing us a very special visitor today! 8-year-old Jadyn won’t let a brain tumor stop her passion for animals and exploring the world around her. ❤️💪🐘 Her wish was to meet Ron Magill and explore the Zoo––so we did just that! pic.twitter.com/1l9wYtc2KU

— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) September 4, 2020