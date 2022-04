Zelenski hablará ante el Consejo General de la ONU sobre su visita a Bucha

#Breaking:

President @ZelenskyyUa will address Tuesday's Security

Council meeting on #Ukraine following his visit to #Bucha.

The UK Presidency of the Council will ensure the truth is heard about Russia’s war crimes.

We will expose Putin’s war for what it really is.#UNSC 🇺🇳🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Dnp73aBiX4

— UK at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) April 4, 2022