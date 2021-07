Variante Delta del coronavirus es tan contagiosa como la varicela, afirma informe interno de CDC

If you’ve already had #COVID19, you should still get a COVID-19 #vaccine. Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines provide added protection to your immune system. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you from serious illness if you get sick again. Learn more: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO. pic.twitter.com/QJDj5HyBIX

— CDC (@CDCgov) July 29, 2021