Video: La ‘extraña’ entrega de dulces de Trump a un niño en Halloween

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House in characteristically bizarre fashion: greeting children as if it were their first time interacting with them (despite having one themselves), handing out candy, and trying to put the candy on top of the children’s costumes for no apparent reason. Now for the event’s oddest, most disconcerting moment: Please watch Trump try to place some of the candy bars on top of a child in a Minion costume despite the fact that they are carrying a candy bag. Tap link in bio for details of the haunting halloween event. Video: @skynews