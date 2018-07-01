#MéxicoDecide

Trump felicita a AMLO ‘por convertirse en el próximo presidente de México’

| FUENTE: noticieros televisa | DESDE: CDMX, México | 1 de julio de 2018 22:18 pm CST Internacional Política
trump felicita amlo por convertirse proximo presidente mexico

Trump agregó que “hay mucho que hacer para beneficiar a México y a Estados Unidos”. (Foto: Reuters/archivo)

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, felicitó a Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “por convertirse en el próximo presidente de México”.

En su cuenta de Twitter, el mandatario estadounidense aseguró que tiene muchas ganas de trabajar con él:

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!”.

En la misma publicación, Trump agregó que “hay mucho que hacer para beneficiar a México y a Estados Unidos”.

Con información de Noticieros Televisa

LHE

#EleccionesMéxico2018 #MéxicoDecidee Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Seguir leyendo: Felipe Calderón y Margarita Zavala felicitan a López Obrador por triunfo electoral
comentarios

breaking.NEWS

1
Julio 1, 2018
6m
CCE ofrece AMLO trabajar juntos México

El líder del Consejo Coordinador Empresarial (CCE), Juan Pablo Castañón, ofrece a Andrés Manuel López Obrador trabajar juntos por México

14m

La encuesta de salida de Consulta Mitofsky permite hacer una estimación que deja a Morena con una virtual mayoría en el Congreso de la Unión

15m
bm reitera respaldo mexico resultados que favorecen lopez obrador

El vicepresidente del Banco Mundial para América Latina y el Caribe, Jorge Familiar, felicita a Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a quien favorecen las tendencias en la elección a la Presidencia de México

28m
‘Vamos a ganar' dice Mauricio Vila, candidato del Frente en Yucatán

El candidato de la coalición “Por Yucatán al Frente”, Mauricio Vila Dosal, se dijo optimista por el resultado de las tendencias a su favor y la decisión de los yucatecos en la jornada electoral de este domingo

37m
Felipe Calderón y Margarita Zavala felicitan a López Obrador por triunfo electoral

El expresidente, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, y su esposa, Margarita Zavala, felicitaron al candidato por la coalición “Juntos Haremos Historia”, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, por su triunfo electoral

37m
trump felicita amlo por convertirse proximo presidente mexico

Donald Trump, el presidente de Estados Unidos, felicitó a Andrés Manuel López Obrador y aseguró que tiene muchas ganas de trabajar con él

43m
Enrique Krauze: es una gran victoria para AMLO

Enrique Krauze, historiador mexicano, indicó que la virtual victoria de Andrés Manuel López Obrador es un gran triunfo para el tabasqueño

49m
celebran alameda zocalo amlo cdmx andres

Simpatizantes de Andrés Manuel López Obrador comenzaron a congregarse en la Alameda Central y en el Zócalo de la Ciudad de México para celebrar su triunfo

1h
Argentina Bolivia felicitan AMLO contundente victoria México

La cancillería de Argentina y el presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, felicitan a Andrés Manuel López Obrador por su ‘contundente victoria’ en México

2h
Luis Miguel Barbosa encabeza encuesta de salida en Puebla: Mitofsky

De acuerdo a la encuesta de salida, con la previsión de Consulta Mitofsky para Noticieros Televisa, el candidato a gobernador de la coalición “Juntos Haremos Historia” en Puebla, Luis Miguel Barbosa, encabeza las preferencias

2h
tendencia favorece amlo anaya ricardo derrota

Ricardo Anaya, candidato de la de la coalición “Por México al Frente” reconoció que el triunfo de Andrés Manuel López Obrador. En un mensaje a medios de comunicación, reconoció que los…

2h
Jaime Rodríguez El Bronco reconoce derrota presidencial

El candidato independiente a la Presidencia de México, Jaime Rodríguez ‘El Bronco’, reconoce que la tendencia de voto no le favorece

2h
PRI reconoce derrota de Meade, así como en ocho estados

René Juárez Cisneros, presidente nacional del PRI, reconoció que las encuestas no favorecen a José Antonio Meade, ni a ocho de los candidatos a gubernaturas

2h
Lorenzo Córdova votación concluyó en todo el país

Lorenzo Córdova lanzó un mensaje a los ciudadanos; ha concluido la elección en todo el país, afirmó; ha sido una fiesta cívica de democracia

2h
Meade: Las tendencias del voto no nos favorecen

Desde el CEN del PRI, José Antonio Meade, reconoció que las tendencias no lo favorecen en las elecciones en México, tras conocerse las encuestas de salida

3h
Se reportan 174 incidentes jornada electoral Chihuahua

De manera tranquila y sin incidentes mayores, se llevó a cabo el cierre de casillas en varios estados del país

3h
Semar asegura jornada electoral transcurre manera pacífica

En punto de las siete de la noche tiempo del centro de México cerraron 978 casillas de los cinco municipios de Baja California Sur

3h
AMLO encabeza encuesta de Consulta Mitofsky para Presidencia

Consulta Mitofsky perfila a Andrés Manuel López Obrador, candidato de la coalición “Juntos haremos historia”, como presidente electo de México

3h
Lebron James firmará Lakers cuatro años y 154 mdd

La superestrella de la NBA, LeBron James, firmará con los Lakers de Los Angeles por cuatro años y 154 mdd informa su agencia Klutch Sports Group

3h
Ciudadanos cuentan votos emitidos desde el exterior

Centenares de ciudadanos están enfrascados en la tarea de contar los votos que los ciudadanos emitieron desde el exterior

TOP NOTICIAS
  1. Consulta el PREP INE 2018
  2. ¿Dónde me toca votar? Aquí puedes ubicar dónde está tu casilla
  3. AMLO encabeza Consulta Mitofsky para la Presidencia por alta ventaja
  4. Cuitláhuac García de 'Juntos Haremos Historia' encabeza encuesta de salida en Veracruz: Mitofsky
  5. Cómo votar en México: así puedes marcar las boletas para que tu voto cuente
  6. ¿A qué hora inicia el PREP?
  7. Aquí puedes ver todos los resultados del PREP en Jalisco
  8. López Obrador acude a votar, llega antes de que instalen la casilla
  9. Quiénes son los 4 candidatos a la presidencia de México 2018
  10. Por qué no debes publicar fotos y selfies de tu pulgar manchado de tinta
POLÍTICA
CCE ofrece AMLO trabajar juntos México
Consejo Coordinador Empresarial ofrece a AMLO trabajar juntos por México
Donald Trump y mandatarios felicitan a Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Morena, con virtual mayoría en el Congreso de la Unión
BM reitera respaldo a México tras resultados que favorecen a López Obrador
CRIMEN Y SEGURIDAD
Huella-Digital-Dedo-Entintado-Pulgar-Manchado-Hackers
Por qué no debes publicar fotos y selfies de tu pulgar manchado de tinta
Robo de boletas, de los principales incidentes registrados en varios estados del país
TNP es un ‘pilar esencial para la paz’, dice el titular de la ONU
Operativo por elecciones en CDMX se desarrolla en calma, informa SSP
CORRUPCIÓN
Juez niega pedido libertad expresidente Lula da Silva
Juez niega nuevo pedido de libertad para el expresidente Lula da Silva
Investigan a numerosos candidatos por corrupción en Perú
El Salvador ordena captura internacional del expresidente Mauricio Funes
Justicia salvadoreña ordena captura de expresidente Mauricio Funes
DEBATES Y ENTREVISTAS
Victoria de AMLO es un triunfo de la democracia: Krauze
Expertos analizan virtual triunfo de AMLO
Se necesita humildad para reconocer la derrota, expertos sobre Meade
Silva-Herzog Márquez e Ignacio Marván analizan tendencias de las elecciones
MÁS NOTICIAS
CCE ofrece AMLO trabajar juntos México
Consejo Coordinador Empresarial ofrece a AMLO trabajar juntos por México
bm reitera respaldo mexico resultados que favorecen lopez obrador
BM reitera respaldo a México tras resultados que favorecen a López Obrador
Felipe Calderón y Margarita Zavala felicitan a López Obrador por triunfo electoral
Felipe Calderón y Margarita Zavala felicitan a López Obrador por triunfo electoral
Enrique Krauze: es una gran victoria para AMLO
Enrique Krauze: es una gran victoria para AMLO
CARGANDO...