Trump felicita a AMLO ‘por convertirse en el próximo presidente de México’

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, felicitó a Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “por convertirse en el próximo presidente de México”.

En su cuenta de Twitter, el mandatario estadounidense aseguró que tiene muchas ganas de trabajar con él:

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!”.

En la misma publicación, Trump agregó que “hay mucho que hacer para beneficiar a México y a Estados Unidos”.

Con información de Noticieros Televisa

LHE