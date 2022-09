Tropas rusas lanzan ataque con misiles contra central nuclear en Ucrania

A new act of russian nuclear terrorism: the nuclear power plant in Mykolaiv region was shelled at night. Oleksandrivska HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian Energy Complex, stopped. Three high-voltage power lines were also switched off. Russians must be stopped! #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/zYc5CxESQG

— Yevheniia Kravchuk (@kravchukev) September 19, 2022