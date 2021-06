Tornado inusual deja destrucción y decenas de heridos en República Checa

#violent #Tornado hits the region south east of #Brno, #CzechRepublic today. Devastating damage even on concrete Buildings. Likely the horrible end from the week long #Supercell outbreak in western and central #Europe @ReedTimmerAccu@DopplerJess@severestudios pic.twitter.com/G2hMhAiqbX

— Stormchasing DE (@StormchasingD) June 24, 2021