Video: Tornado causa terror tras azotar Nueva Orleans, Estados Unidos

New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) blocked off Claiborne so I couldn't go help with the search and rescue effort with the tornado damage. I got turned away. It is pitch black East of the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal (Industrial Canal). I hope everyone is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ayvQz2z2Z9

— Larrieux Royale (@MrMrMisterL) March 23, 2022