Reportan tiroteo en escuela de Carolina del Sur, EEUU; hay un herido

**SCHOOL SHOOTING AT TANGLEWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL IN GREENVILLE**

Brookwood Church is where students are being bussed to meet parents. Shooter is in custody. Victim is at trauma center. Students being loaded on to buses now. I’m LIVE on the scene. pic.twitter.com/YtQAQk73ZZ

— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) March 31, 2022