Reeligen a Thomas Bach como presidente del COI; propone nuevo lema ‘Citius, altius, fortius- juntos’

Bach, who won @Olympics gold with the German foil fencing team at Montreal 1976, was elected in 2013 for a first 8-year term, which finishes on the closing day of @Tokyo2020.

His second term starts immediately after and concludes in 2025.#IOCSession https://t.co/CG5QIvMZkM

— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 10, 2021