Sotheby’s subastará un raro diamante azul valorado en 48 millones de dólares

At 15.10 carats, the rare @debeersgroup Cullinan Blue Diamond is the largest vivid blue diamond ever to appear at auction and the largest internally flawless step cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has ever graded. https://t.co/7Ch6cfAN8r pic.twitter.com/yscMNqGC1l

