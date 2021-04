Sismo magnitud 4 sacude Los Ángeles, California

Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the M4.0 #earthquake about 2 mi north of Hawthorne (east of LAX) at 4:44 am PT? Hope everyone is doing ok. Check out the event page: https://t.co/Za2C95JKPP @Cal_OES @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/T9j2EvUqup

— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) April 5, 2021