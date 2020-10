Sismo en Turquía deja al menos cuatro muertos y cientos de heridos

The October 30 M7 EQ offshore Samos Island, Greece, occurred as the result of normal faulting at a shallow crustal depth within the Eurasia tectonic plate in the E Aegean Sea. This indicates N-S oriented extension that is common in the Aegean Sea. 🍫 https://t.co/r5i9Ni1S1B pic.twitter.com/C6CyLDOlZ1

— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 30, 2020