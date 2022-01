Reportan fuerte sismo magnitud 6.4 en en Oita, Japón

A strong and shallow #earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.4 hit #Shikoku, #Japan at 16:08 UTC on January 21, 2022. The epicenter was located 24.3 km of #Saiki, 38 km of #Tsukumiura and 40.4 km of #Nobeoka

No #tsunami threat from this earthquake.

— ♆ABYSS ℭ (@AbyssChronicles) January 21, 2022