Reporta consulado que hombre ejecutado en Metro de Nueva York era mexicano

🚨We need all eyes on this.@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.

Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/pyHw4XYF97

— Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) May 23, 2022