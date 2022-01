Reloj del fin del mundo se mantiene a 100 segundos del apocalipsis

“Today, the members of the Science and Security Board find the world to be no safer than it was last year at this time and therefore has decided to set the #DoomsdayClock once again at 100 seconds to midnight.” – @RachelBronson1, Bulletin President & CEO https://t.co/oA31lHsPxL pic.twitter.com/RqHVezJ36Q

— Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (@BulletinAtomic) January 20, 2022