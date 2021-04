Reino Unido rinde tributo al príncipe Felipe con salvas de cañón

To mark the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, at 12pm BST today a gun salute began firing from the Tower of London.

In total 41 rounds are being fired, with 1 round every minute, in unison with other saluting batteries across the UK. pic.twitter.com/0j3lmRwQ8u

— The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) April 10, 2021