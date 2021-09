Reina Isabel II rinde homenaje a víctimas de atentados del 11 de septiembre del 2001

Just as they did at Buckingham Palace twenty years ago to show solidarity with our US allies, the Band of the @WelshGuards this morning played the US National Anthem at changing of the guard. #911Memorial #NeverForget @Corpsarmymusic @RoyalFamily @UKinUSA @BritishArmy pic.twitter.com/YNktnO5HwE

— The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) September 11, 2021