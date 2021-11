Reeligen a Agustín Carstens como presidente del BIS hasta 2025

The BIS Board extended the terms of office for Agustín Carstens as General Manager and Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva as Deputy General Manager, until end-June 2025 and end-August 2023 respectively https://t.co/8dvHtpIa4q pic.twitter.com/xicioNmQ6c

— Bank for International Settlements (@BIS_org) November 8, 2021