Princesa Eugenia, nieta de la reina Isabel II, da a luz a su primer hijo

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 9, 2021