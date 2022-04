Preocupa a Ken Salazar que Reforma Eléctrica “abra la puerta a litigios sin fin”

The U.S. government respects Mexico’s sovereignty and democratic processes. It is in that vein of cooperation and respect that we are concerned that the 2021 electricity law is likely to open the door to litigation. https://t.co/6eo4Cu8i2t https://t.co/YO4TShT0nM

— Embajador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) April 8, 2022