Muere Winter, la delfín discapacitada que protagonizó las películas ‘Winter, el delfín’

With heavy hearts, CMA announced tonight that Winter the Dolphin died at approximately 8 p.m. as animal care experts from around the country worked to treat her gastrointestinal abnormality. The CMA family is devastated.

Read more: https://t.co/23pbetCu1l pic.twitter.com/39KUcf2jpv

— Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) November 12, 2021