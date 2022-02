Muere el ‘Ruiseñor de la India’, la legendaria Lata Mangeshkar, a los 92 años de edad

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022