Miles de filipinos evacuados por la erupción del volcán Taal

There's currently an ongoing Phreatomagmatic Eruption at the Philippines' 2nd most active volcano, Taal Volcano. Hours ago, it was raised to Alert Level 3 from Alert Level 2. We hope that it will not be sequenced to a larger eruption.

PH ONCES, stay vigilant, and stay safe.🙏 pic.twitter.com/Pj9r5MbMOZ

— TDOONG STREAMS ✨ (@TdoongStreams) March 26, 2022