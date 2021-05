Migrantes protestan en Washington; piden a Biden regularizar a 11 millones de indocumentados

Today's the day! Hundreds of immigrant workers and families from across the country are mobilizing in DC to demand papers, not crumbs this May 1.

We are done with empty promises from Biden & Democrats. We demand permanent protection for all 11 million undocumented immigrants! pic.twitter.com/JXKwZsoa0p

— Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) May 1, 2021