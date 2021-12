Malasia detecta el primer caso de la variante ómicron de COVID-19

The Omicron case is a student, legitimately studying in Malaysia, coming back after visiting family in South Africa. Complied with pre-departure testing, on-arrival testing, fully vaccinated, stayed home during quarantine. Let’s be measured in our comments & reaction. https://t.co/YWDkfA5LEq

— Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) December 3, 2021