Lista completa de los ganadores de Oscar 2020









Este domingo 9 de febrero, el Teatro Dolby en Hollywood se convirtió en sede de una entrega más de los Premios Oscar, donde fue premiado lo más destacado del cine.

A continuación te compartimos las películas, directores, actores, fotógrafos y técnicos que se alzaron con la estatuilla más famosa del cine.

1.- Mejor película:

“Ford v. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

2.- Dirección:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

3.- Actor:

Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

4.- Actriz:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

5.- Actor de reparto:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

6.- Actriz de reparto:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

7.- Fotografía:

“The Irishman”, Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker”, Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse”, Jarin Blaschke

“1917”, Roger Deakins

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”, Robert Richardson

8.- Guion adaptado:

“The Irishman”, Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi

“Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Just Mercy”, Destin Daniel Cretton y Andrew Lanham

“Little Women”, Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes”, Anthony McCarten

9.- Guion original:

“Knives Out”, Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story”, Noah Baumbach

“1917”, Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

10.- Música original:

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

11.- Diseño de vestuario:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

12.- Mejor película de animación:

“Klaus”

“Mr. Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“Cómo Entrenar a tu Dragón”

“I Lost my Body”

13.- Corto animado:

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

14.- Efectos visuales:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

15.- Cortometraje:

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

16.- Cortometraje documental:

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

17.- Largometraje documental:

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”, “Honeyland”

18.- Canción original:

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You”, de “Breakthrough”

“Into The Unknown”, de “Frozen II”

“Stand Up”, de “Harriet”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, de “Toy Story 4”

19.- Película largometraje internacional:

Corpus Christi” (Polonia)

“Honeyland” (“Macedonia del Norte”)

“Les Miserables” (“Francia”)

“Dolor y gloria” (“España”)

“Parasite” (Corea del Sur)

20.- Edición:

“Ford Vs. Ferrari”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

21.- Diseño de producción:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

22.- Maquillaje y peinado:

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

23.- Mezcla de sonido:

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

24.- Edición de sonido:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker”

Con información de EFE/AP

