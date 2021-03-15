Lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2021

La Academia anunció la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021 y que la gala, cuyo formato todavía es un misterio por las restricciones del COVID-19, se celebrará el 25 de abril desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el hogar habitual de los Oscar; y desde Union Station, la estación central de la ciudad californiana y una novedad en esta ocasión.
A continuación de compartimos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021:
Mejor Película
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Mank
- Promising Young Woman
- Minari
- The Father
- Sound of Metal
- Judas and the Black Messiah
Mejor Actor
- Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
- Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
- Gary Oldman – “Mank”
- Steven Yeun – “Minari”
Mejor Actriz
- Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
- Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
- Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
- Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Mejor Director
- Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”
- David Fincher – “Mank”
- Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
- Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”
- Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”
- Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”
- LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Olivia Colman – “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
- Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”
- Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Mejor Guión Original
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Mejor Película Animada
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor Película Documental
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “The Mole Agent”
- “My Octopus Teacher”
- “Time”
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Rumania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)
Mejor Canción Original
- Husavik (My Hometown), “Eurovision Song Contest”
- Fight for You – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Hear My Voice – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Io Si (Seen) -“The Life Ahead”
- Speak Now – “One Night in Miami”
A continuación te compartimos el video donde la Academia anunció las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2021.
Con información de agencias.
