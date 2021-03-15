PremiosOscar

Lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2021

Mank, del cineasta David Fincher, lidera con 10 candidaturas las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar

La Academia anunció la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021 y que la gala, cuyo formato todavía es un misterio por las restricciones del COVID-19, se celebrará el 25 de abril desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el hogar habitual de los Oscar; y desde Union Station, la estación central de la ciudad californiana y una novedad en esta ocasión.

A continuación de compartimos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021:

Mejor Película 

  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Mank
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Minari
  • The Father
  • Sound of Metal
  • Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor Actor 

  • Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
  • Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
  • Gary Oldman – “Mank”
  • Steven Yeun – “Minari”

Mejor Actriz 

  • Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
  • Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
  • Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Mejor Director 

  • Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”
  • David Fincher – “Mank”
  • Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
  • Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”
  • Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”
  • Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”
  • LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Olivia Colman – “The Father”
  • Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
  • Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”
  • Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Mejor Guión Original

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami
  • The White Tiger

Mejor Película Animada

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Mejor Película Documental

  • “Collective”
  • “Crip Camp”
  • “The Mole Agent”
  • “My Octopus Teacher”
  • “Time”

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • Another Round (Dinamarca)
  • Better Days (Hong Kong)
  • Collective (Rumania)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)

Mejor Canción Original

  • Husavik (My Hometown), “Eurovision Song Contest”
  • Fight for You – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Hear My Voice – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • Io Si (Seen) -“The Life Ahead”
  • Speak Now – “One Night in Miami”

A continuación te compartimos el video donde la Academia anunció las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2021.

Con información de agencias.

