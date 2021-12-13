Lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022

Los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro 2022 se dieron a conocer hoy, 13 de diciembre de 2021.
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, en inglés) está decidida a seguir adelante con sus galardones a pesar de que nadie tiene pistas de cómo pretenden celebrar su gala prevista para el 9 de enero del próximo año.
Este lunes, su presidenta, Helen Hoehne, dio a conocer sus candidatos a través de una sobria presentación que solo pudo seguirse por su canal de YouTube y que contó con la colaboración del rapero Snoop Dogg como única celebridad presente.
La presidenta apenas hizo mención a la situación crítica de sus premios, que no se retransmitirán a través de televisión por decisión de la cadena NBC -que emitía la gala desde 1996-, tras las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad entre la agrupación.
Nominados a los Premios Globos de Oro 2022
Mejor película musical
- Don’t Look Up”
- Licorice Pizza
- West Side Story”
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
- Cyrano
Mejor película de drama
- The Power of the Dog
- Dune
- CODA
- King Richard
- Belfast
Mejor película extranjera
- Madres Paralelas(España)
- Compartment Nº6 (Alemania, Rusia y Finlandia)
- Drive My Car (Japón)
- The Hand of God (Italia)
- A Hero (Irán y Francia).
Mejor guion para película
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Mejor actor de reparto en película
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
Mejor actriz de reparto en película
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (2021)
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Ruth Negga – Passing
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Mejor película de animación
- Encanto
- Luca
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Flee
- My Sunny Maad
Mejor actor en película de drama
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Will Smith – King Richard
Mejor actriz en una película de drama
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor actriz en película de musical o comedia
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (2021)
Mejor actor en película de musical o comedia
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Mejor director
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story (2021)
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Mejor banda sonora original
- Germaine Franco – Encanto
- Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
Televisión
Mejor actor en serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
"These diverse 2022 Golden Globe nominations, along with all the HFPA will do in the weeks, months, and years ahead, reveal the organizational commitment to doing, becoming, and being. It is moving forward with intent and conviction."https://t.co/sNRbwARCZa
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 13, 2021
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Mejor actor en serie de televisión: drama
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy- Lupin
- Billy Porter – Pose
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión: drama
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
- Paul Bettany – Wandavision
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage-TV
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage-TV
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Mejor serie dramática de televisión
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Mejor película para televisión
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Mejor actriz de reparto para televisión
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Mejor actor de reparto para televisión
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su – Squid Game
Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Con información de AP/EFE/AFP
