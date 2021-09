Larry baja a huracán categoría 1; Mindy se aleja de costas de EE.UU.

8 PM EDT 9 Sep — Besides #Larry & #Mindy, we are watching two additional systems.

1) A tropical wave entering the SW Gulf of Mexico with a medium chance of development (40%).

2) A tropical wave moving off Africa with a high chance of development (70%).https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/66ZUbWn1Co

