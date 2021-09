La vacuna china de Clover protege al 79% contra la variante Delta de la COVID-19, según estudios

Clover’s #COVID19 vaccine candidate met the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in SPECTRA, our global Phase 2/3 clinical trial and demonstrated 79% efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity caused by the globally dominant #Delta strain. Learn more: https://t.co/nfh3w43R0Q pic.twitter.com/Iu9CGnkLZp

— Clover Biopharmaceuticals (@CloverBiopharma) September 22, 2021