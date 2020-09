Janelly Farías, primera futbolista mexicana que dará plática en Harvard

It’s not just my story: it’s the story of many others, who maybe haven’t quite found the courage to speak up. I am not just my voice, I am their voice.

Join @Harvard and me ☝🏽- come with an open mind and an open heart.

Register ⬇️https://t.co/eMPPkPMxrj pic.twitter.com/VCAHNUnd39

— janelly farias (@janellyfarias) September 21, 2020