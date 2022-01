Inundaciones en Uganda dejan al menos 9 muertos, entre ellos un niño

Due to #flooding situation in Kisoro, @UgandaRedCross has responded to the affected communities. 9 people confirmed dead & 8 bodies have been retrieved.

1 body is still missing.

Emergency team has also provided dead body bags to ensure dignity of the departed. #Kisorofloods pic.twitter.com/ESWVCYRphd

— Irene Nakasiita (@inakasiita1) January 25, 2022