Influencer convoca a ‘Un día sin migrantes’ en EEUU

80.000 immigrants have now joined the facebook group to help organize A Day Without Immigrants.

Hundreds of thousands have pledged to not work on Valentines Day.

Marches also being planned around the country.

All this in 10 days… 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/OVS8AViLd0

— Carlos Eduardo Espina (@cespina1998) February 10, 2022