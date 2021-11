Se incendia edificio cerca del Rockefeller Center en Nueva York

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Emergency personnel responding to rooftop fire near Rockefeller Center in New York City#Manhattan l #NY

Smoke can be seen billowing from an office building rooftop. Reports indicate evacuations are underway on the building’s upper floors.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/qgVEj7HoKY

— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 22, 2021