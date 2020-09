Huracán ‘Nana’ toca tierra en la costa de Belice

Hurricane #Nana made landfall around 1 AM CDT on the coast of Belize between Dangriga and Placencia with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h). A station on Carrie Bow Cay reported a wind speed of 61 mph (98 km/h) as Nana's center passed just to the south. pic.twitter.com/pidhudCtaK

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2020