Huracán Ida toca tierra por segunda vez en Cuba; sería “muy peligroso” al llegar a EEUU

From ~22,300 miles up in orbit, @NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ captured #HurricaneIda, and its associated #lightning, as it made landfall on Cuba's Isle of Youth this afternoon.

For the latest on #Ida: https://t.co/arzjJiHnjF pic.twitter.com/lT7Cotee5R

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 27, 2021