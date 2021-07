Suman 19 detenidos en Haití por el asesinato de Jovenel Moise; Policía busca a seis más

Suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise were paraded before the media. Authorities called them a commando unit, comprising of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans; three suspects have been killed, with eight still on the run https://t.co/nBR73sg027 pic.twitter.com/YCy112PEZG

— Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021