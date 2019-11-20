Grammy 2020: lista de nominados

Se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a la 62da edición anual de los premios Grammy

Imagen: Mejor interpretación pop solista: "Spirit", Beyoncé; "Bad Guy", Billie Eilish; "7 Rings", Ariana Grande; "Truth Hurts", Lizzo; "You Need to Calm Down", Taylor Swift, 20 de noviembre de 2019 (AP)

Se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a la 62da edición anual de los premios Grammy, en las categorías principales y de música latina, según se anunció el miércoles.

Album del año: “I,I”, Bon Iver; “Norman (grosería) Rockwell!”, Lana Del Rey; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next”, Ariana Grande; “I Used to Know Her”, H.E.R.; “7”, Lil Nas X; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”, Lizzo; “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend.

Grabación del año: “Hey, Ma”, Bon Iver; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish; “7 Rings”, Ariana Grande; “Hard Place”, H.E.R.; “Talk”, Khalid; “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus; “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo; “Sunflower”, Post Malone y Swae Lee.

Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “Always Remember Us This Way”, Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth; “Hard Place”, H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth y D. Arcelious Harris; “Lover”, Taylor Swift; “Norman (grosería) Rockwell”, Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff; “Someone You Loved”, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman; “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele y Jesse Saint John.

Mejor álbum pop vocal: “The Lion King: The Gift”, Beyoncé; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next”, Ariana Grande; “No. 6 Collaborations Project”, Ed Sheeran; “Lover”, Taylor Swift. (AP)

Mejor nuevo artista: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Spirit”, Beyoncé; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish; “7 Rings”, Ariana Grande; “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo; “You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift.

Mejor interpretación pop de un dúo/grupo: “Boyfriend”, Ariana Grande y Social House; “Sucker”, Jonas Brothers; “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus; “Sunflower”, Post Malone y Swae Lee; “Señorita”, Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello.

Mejor álbum pop vocal: “The Lion King: The Gift”, Beyoncé; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next”, Ariana Grande; “No. 6 Collaborations Project”, Ed Sheeran; “Lover”, Taylor Swift.

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional: “Si”, Andrea Bocelli; “Love (Deluxe Edition)”, Michael Bublé; “Look Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters; “A Legendary Christmas”, John Legend; “Walls”, Barbra Streisand.

Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “LP5”, Apparat; “No Geography”, The Chemical Brothers; “Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)”, Flume; “Solace”, Rüfüs Du Sol; “Weather”, Tycho.

Mejor álbum de rock: “Amo”, Bring Me the Horizon; “Social Cues”, Cage the Elephant; “In the End”, The Cranberries; “Trauma”, I Prevail; “Feral Roots”, Rival Sons.

Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “U.F.O.F.”, Big Thief; “Assume Form”, James Blake; “I,I”, Bon Iver; “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend; “Anima”, Thom Yorke.

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo: “Apollo XXI”, Steve Lacy; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition)”, Lizzo; “Overload”, Georgia Anne Muldrow; “Saturn”, NAO; “Being Human In Public”, Jessie Reyez.

Mejor álbum de R&B: “1123”, BJ the Chicago Kid; “Painted”, Lucky Daye; “Ella Mai”, Ella Mai; “Paul”, PJ Morton; “Ventura”, Anderson .Paak.

Mejor álbum de rap: “Revenge of the Dreamers III”, varios artistas; “Championships”, Meek Mill; “I Am  I Was”, 21 Savage; “Igor”, Tyler, The Creator; “The Lost Boy”, YBN Cordae.

Mejor álbum country: “Desperate Man”, Eric Church; “Stronger Than the Truth”, Reba McEntire; “Interstate Gospel”, Pistol Annies; “Center Point Road”, Thomas Rhett; “While I’m Livin”‘, Tanya Tucker.

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “Thirsty Ghost”, Sara Gazarek; “Love & Liberation”, Jazzmeia Horn; “Alone Together”, Catherine Russell; “12 Little Spells”, Esperanza Spalding; “Screenplay”, The Tierney Sutton Band.

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “In the Key of the Universe”, Joey DeFrancesco; “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul”, Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Christian McBride’s New Jawn”, Christian McBride; “Finding Gabriel”, Brad Mehldau; “Come What May”, Joshua Redman Quartet.

Mejor álbum de góspel: “Long Live Love”, Kirk Franklin; “Goshen”, Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; “Tunnel Vision”, Gene Moore; “Settle Here”, William Murphy; “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album”, CeCe Winans.

Mejor álbum de rock: “Amo”, Bring Me the Horizon; “Social Cues”, Cage the Elephant; “In the End”, The Cranberries; “Trauma”, I Prevail; “Feral Roots”, Rival Sons. (Reuters)

Mejor álbum de pop latino: “Vida”, Luis Fonsi; “11:11”, Maluma; “Montaner”, Ricardo Montaner; “(hash)ELDISCO”, Alejandro Sanz; “Fantasía”, Sebastián Yatra.

Mejor álbum de rock, música urbana o alternativa latina: “X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny; “Oasis”, J Balvin y Bad Bunny; “Indestructible”, Flor de Toloache; “Almadura”, iLe; “El mal querer”, Rosalía.

Mejor álbum de comedia: “Quality Time”, Jim Gaffigan; “Relatable”, Ellen DeGeneres; “Right Now”, Aziz Ansari; “Son of Patricia”, Trevor Noah; “Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle.

Mejor banda sonora: “The Lion King: The Songs”; “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; “Rocketman”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “A Star Is Born”.

Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.

Mejor video musical: “We’ve Got to Try”, The Chemical Brothers; “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr.; “Cellophane”, FKA twigs; “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus; “Glad He’s Gone”, Tove Lo.

Mejor película musical: “Homecoming”, Beyoncé; “Remember My Name”, David Crosby; “Birth of the Cool”, Miles Davis; “Shangri-La”, varios artistas; “Anima”, Thom Yorke.

