SMN prevé que ‘Grace’ toque tierra en las cercanías de Tulum la madrugada del jueves

#GOESEast is closely monitoring newly-formed Hurricane #Grace as it heads toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, where Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 18, 2021