‘Grace’ se fortalece; impactaría a Veracruz como huracán la noche del viernes: SMN

This morning, Hurricane #Grace made landfall along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico at around 4:45 a.m. CDT, just south of Tulum. This infrared imagery from #GOESEast shows the storm as it tracks westward.

Get the latest: https://t.co/4IiK2YgvLu pic.twitter.com/hFtEOzQwR5

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 19, 2021