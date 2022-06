Explosión en planta química de Irán causa cientos de heridos

105 factory workers are injured as a result of explosion at Firouzabad sodium carbonate factory in Firoozabad city in the Fars Province in #Iran. Lack of attention to safety issues led to ammonia leaks and eventually the explosion. pic.twitter.com/suAi7Xcs0U

— Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) June 13, 2022