Evacuan a más de 400 personas por incendios forestales en California

Hot, dry conditions continue to drive an increase in wildfire activity across CA! Compared to this same time last year, there has been more than 700 wildfires & over 103,000 more acres burned. It's now more critical than ever that all Californians are prepared for wildfires. pic.twitter.com/iSnAwvxaKO

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 12, 2021