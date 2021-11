Emma Coronel, esposa de ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, conocerá hoy su sentencia en una corte de EEUU

New today in the case of El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro:

Prosecutors recommend judge issue a prison sentence of 48 months, below the sentencing guidelines.

She has pleaded guilty to narcotics charges and is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 30https://t.co/pIpLDWoNTd pic.twitter.com/OULOoNNjJV

— Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) November 18, 2021