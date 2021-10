EE.UU. prohíbe importaciones de tomates de empresa mexicana por acusaciones de trabajo forzado

Effective October 21, @CBP will detain fresh tomatoes produced by the Mexican tomato farm Agropecuarios Tom S.A. de C.V., Horticola S.A. de C.V., and their subsidiaries based on information that reasonably indicates the use of #ForcedLabor. https://t.co/IeynDtvgSM #TradeMatters pic.twitter.com/l7LShDiRP9

— CBP Office of Trade (@CBPTradeGov) October 21, 2021