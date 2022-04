EEUU probó misil hipersónico tras inicio de invasión rusa en Ucrania: Pentágono

DARPA and @usairforce flew a @LockheedMartin hypersonic cruise missile, with @AerojetRdyne engine, at speeds faster than Mach 5 for an extended time. The 2nd successful HAWC program flight adds a new vehicle configuration to military transition options. https://t.co/5RZ6wPyWgj pic.twitter.com/Byly6snoF2

— DARPA (@DARPA) April 5, 2022