Djokovic felicita a Nadal por ‘maravilloso’ triunfo en el Abierto de Australia

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc

— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022