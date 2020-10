Detectan conjunto de galaxias en agujero negro supermasivo

1/ With the help of our Very Large Telescope #VLT, astronomers have found six galaxies trapped in the web of a supermassive black hole when the Universe was less than a billion years old.https://t.co/bArJngYQKO

Credit: @ESO /L. Calçada pic.twitter.com/a7ZqUYitvO

— ESO (@ESO) October 1, 2020