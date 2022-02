Desarrollan dispositivo que detecta el COVID en la saliva mediante luz

A research carried out by @ICFOnians & @IrsiCaixa reports on a light-based device that uses a few drops of saliva to effectively test #Covid-19 patients

Study published in #OSA_BOEx of @OpticaPubsGroup

news 👉 https://t.co/jUp2DVGN8L pic.twitter.com/YI2MUrmsiQ

— ICFO (@ICFOnians) February 22, 2022