Desalojan hotel en sede mundialista de Rostov por amenaza de bomba

Agentes rusos desalojaron este martes por la noche un hotel en la ciudad de Rostov del Don, sede del Mundial Rusia 2018, por una amenaza de bomba.

A hotel in the Russian soccer World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don has been evacuated by police. Witnesses said they were told by police that they had been evacuated due to a bomb threat. #7News https://t.co/VDmfhXgzvL

— 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) 26 de junio de 2018